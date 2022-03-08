Our Lenten Journey, March 8, 2022

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Today’s reflection:

“My heart was pounding, and I was preparing for the worst. I don’t know where I got the idea that I was too awful to be forgiven, but that was my deepest fear. Confession was a huge obstacle that I had built up in my mind. But in the end, it wasn’t an obstacle at all. It was a bridge, an invitation. It was a way to reunite with God.” Emily Mae Mentock

In a column on Grottonetwork.com, Catholic writer Emily Mae Mentock tells of her very real experience returning to confession. Her personal story is one that many Catholics can relate to, and that ultimately lead her back to reconciliation with God.

