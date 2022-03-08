Tatnall overwhelms St. Elizabeth, moves on to DIAA girls basketball semifinals: Photo gallery

Emma Kirby hit a jumper in the first minute and then Kali Clayton hit a triple, and Bri Gauiter hit a pair of free throws for a quick 7-0 lead. The Hornets’ defense was holding the Vikings offense to one shot each possession, and Kirby scored on a pair of offensive rebounds, plus Cherish Bryant drove inside to make it 13-0 with 90 seconds left in the first quarter. Rory Ciszkowski got the Vikings on the board with 23 seconds, left but the Hornets led, 16-2, at the end of the opening stanza.

The Hornets’ Sophia Kirby scored early in the second quarter to put all five Hornet starters on the board. The Hornets took a 26-10 lead at intermission.

The Hornets kept up the pressure in the third quarter as Emma Kirby scored inside then knocked down a pair of free throws as the Hornets increased their lead to 37-18 after three quarters. The Hornets would get a key three-pointer from Jordan Cella to end a 6-0 Vikings run and hold on for their big quarterfinal win.

The Hornets improved to 18-4 and will face top-seeded Caravel Wednesday night in the DIAA semifinals. Caravel edged Tatnall, 46-45, on Jan. 4. The Vikings finish their season at 19-3. Final statistics were not available late Monday night.