Our Lenten Journey, March 9, 2025

She was a poor carpenter’s daughter, initially turned away from religious life, later thought to be crazy. But Jesus had a plan for St. Faustina: To proclaim his Divine Mercy to the world, and she succeeded. On today’s Lenten Journey, St. Faustina tells us of the graces received from God when we learn to forgive.

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/030925.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary:

www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries

www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-glorious-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

• Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese is scheduled for April 14. Learn more here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/reconciliation-monday-april-14-in-diocese-of-wilmington-gives-added-chance-for-catholics-to-go-to-confession-in-advance-of-easter/