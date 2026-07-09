Question Corner: Am I excommunicated because of my past support of the SSPX?

Q: I’m a Catholic who loves the traditional Latin Mass. I’m completely against the recent episcopal consecrations that happened against the pope’s warnings, but I used to be supportive of the SSPX and have regularly attended Mass at their chapels at different points in my life. How do I know if I’m excommunicated now?

A: Based on the limited information you have shared here, it doesn’t sound like you would be excommunicated based on your past involvement with the Society of St. Pius X.

For background, in canon law excommunication is what is called a “medicinal penalty,” or a punishment for a crime where the punishment itself is primarily intended for the offender’s own spiritual good.

Or in other words, excommunication is meant as a kind of “wake-up call” to spur the offender on to repentance. Unlike “expiatory penalties,” which are meant to restore a sense of justice to the wider community and are often permanent, medicinal penalties are designed to be relatively easy to lift as soon as the offender repents.

An excommunicated Catholic is prohibited from receiving the sacraments and from serving in any official service or ministry role within the Church. An excommunication can be “imposed,” meaning a punishment that was actively imposed after an ecclesiastical trial for a canonical crime, or it can be automatic — called a “latae sententiae” in the technical Latin terminology — meaning that an offender incurs the excommunication as soon as they commit the relevant crime. In a manner of speaking, a person laboring under a latae sententiae excommunication has essentially excommunicated themselves by their own actions.

To make a further distinction, a latae sententiae excommunication can be either declared or undeclared. A declared latae sententiae is one where the proper authority (usually the local diocesan bishop) formally and specifically recognizes that an individual Catholic has in fact knowingly and culpably committed a crime that has the penalty of an automatic excommunication attached. A declared excommunication becomes “public knowledge,” and all the visible concrete consequences of the excommunication take effect.

An undeclared latae sententiae is still a real excommunication, but since it is not an outwardly public state, the consequences pertain more to the offender’s conscience. For example, someone with an undeclared excommunication is still prohibited from the sacraments and so should not seek them until the excommunication is resolved; but a person with a declared excommunication could be actively denied the sacraments if they approached them anyway.

With respect to your specific question, a July 2, 2026, decree and “explanatory note” from the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith indicated that laypeople closely associated with the SSPX could in principle incur the automatic excommunication associated with the canonical crime of schism, that is, the withdrawal of submission to the pope.

However, in order to be guilty of schism, such laypersons would need to “formally adhere” to the SSPX in all their schismatic actions. The “explanatory note” makes reference to an earlier 1996 note from another Vatican office, the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, in order to explain what this means.

But in a nutshell and to paraphrase, non-clergy are guilty of the crime of schism if they intentionally support the schismatic actions and teachings of the SSPX with their minds and hearts, place their loyalty to the SSPX above their obedience to the pope and/or demonstrate this interior attitude with their concrete actions (as might be the case if, for example, a person attends SSPX Masses exclusively or enters an SSPX religious community).

These considerations would clearly not apply to a traditionalist Catholic who voices their disapproval of the recent illicit episcopal ordinations and who is committed to remaining in communion with the Holy Father in all their thoughts, words and deeds.

Still, if you really want to be on the safe side, you can always bring your concerns to your parish priest or local diocesan bishop. And of course, you should resolve only to attend licit and approved Masses going forward.

Jenna Marie Cooper, who holds a licentiate in canon law, is a consecrated virgin and a canonist whose column appears weekly at OSV News. Send your questions to CatholicQA@osv.com.