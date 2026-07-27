Question Corner: Are weddings performed at SSPX chapels valid in the eyes of the Church? — Jenna Marie Cooper

Q: What is the current situation with marriages and the SSPX? I have heard different things about whether or not weddings at SSPX chapels are valid.

A: From the time of Pope Francis’ pontificate, there was a fairly limited pathway for a valid Catholic wedding ceremony in chapels of the Society of St. Pius X, but it seems clear that this is now no longer an option.

For background, although marriage is a human institution which predates the foundation of the Church and which therefore can in principle be contracted validly even in non-Catholic or non-religious contexts, the Catholic Church has the fundamental right and capability to create binding laws regarding the marriage of Catholics. One of these created laws includes the obligation for Catholics to marry “according to canonical form.”

As general shorthand, it would not be wrong to describe “canonical form” as marriage in a Catholic ceremony. But the Code of Canon Law gives us a more specific breakdown of what this means. As we read in Canon 1108: “Only those marriages are valid which are contracted before the local ordinary (i.e., the diocesan bishop or his Vicar General), pastor (i.e., the priest in charge of a parish), or a priest or deacon delegated by either of them, who assist, and before two witnesses.”

Or in other words, while the imagery that comes to mind when we thinking of a “Catholic ceremony” might include many of the traditional elements like a Catholic Mass in a church building, ultimately what is necessary for canonical form is the exchange of marital consent (what we often popularly term “wedding vows”) in the presence of two witnesses in addition to a Catholic cleric who has the authority to serve as the Church’s own official witness.

Canon law itself gives this authority to the legitimate bishops of dioceses as well as to pastors of parishes. But any other clergy who would be celebrating a wedding would need to have this authority delegated to them by either the bishop or the pastor of the parish in whose territory the wedding would take place.

So for example, a parish deacon, a visiting priest, or even an assistant priest assigned to a parish would need the “faculty” or delegated authority from either the local pastor or the bishop directly, or else the wedding they celebrated would be not only illicit but also invalid due to a lack of canonical form.

While a wedding in an SSPX chapel might certainly look very Catholic to an outside observer, generally speaking SSPX weddings would be invalid due to the lack of canonical form resulting from the absence of the official faculty to witness a marriage.

To spell it out: The bishops of the SSPX are not bishops of dioceses, and the priests in charge of their chapels are not pastors of real parishes, and thus they do not have the authority to celebrate Catholic weddings nor do they have the power to delegate this authority to other people.

Pope Francis was concerned about the pastoral situation of the lay faithful who attempted marriage at SSPX chapels, and in the hope of reconciling more people to the Church, on April 4, 2017, he created a pathway that would allow valid weddings to be celebrated in SSPX chapels.

Specifically, he encouraged bishops to delegate a diocesan priest or any priest in good standing to witness the consent of the bride and groom, which in the pre-Vatican II wedding ritual would occur immediately before the nuptial Mass, with an SSPX priest celebrating the Mass that would follow. Pope Francis also allowed diocesan bishops to grant the faculty to witness the consent directly to a priest of the SSPX, although this was discouraged and was only permitted in extraordinary situations.

However, after the illicit episcopal ordinations on July 1, 2026, and the resulting declaration of schism, it seems highly unlikely that any diocesan bishop would directly cooperate with the SSPX by granting this delegation.

Jenna Marie Cooper, who holds a licentiate in canon law, is a consecrated virgin and a canonist whose column appears weekly at OSV News. Send your questions to CatholicQA@osv.com.