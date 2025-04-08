Religious priests and nuns celebrate jubilee milestones in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

The following members of religious orders celebrate milestone jubilees in 2025. A Mass celebrating the jubilarians is scheduled for April 23, 5 p.m., at Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington.

70 years

Sister Marie Becker

Sister Marie Becker, OSB, taught in the Wilmington Diocese for over fifty years. She was the founding principal of St. Catherine of Siena School and taught there for two years. For the remaining years of active ministry, she taught at St. Elizabeth Elementary and St. Elizabeth “active retirement” at St. Gertrude Monastery in Newark, where she participates in the ministries of prayer and hospitality.

Sister Mary Agnes Dugan

Sister Mary Agnes Dugan, OSB is a native Delawarean, who entered the Benedictine Sisters of Ridgely, Maryland in 1954. She taught primary grades in both Rehoboth and Wilmington.

In 1975 she moved to St. Gertrude Monastery to work with special needs children. She ministered as a teacher, dorm mother, residential coordinator, and supervisor at the Benedictine School. Sister’s heart is very much with her students, where she continues to work part-time at the school.

Sister Mary Elizabeth Cassidy

Sister Mary Elizabeth Cassidy, OSB (aka Sister Regina Marie) entered the Benedictine Sisters of Ridgely, Maryland in 1954. Her ministries included many years as a primary grade

teacher in parochial schools of both Wilmington and Newark, N.J. After her retirement from teaching, she was a team member for the Religious Education Department of the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Later, she was co-directress of St. Benedict’s Retreat Center in Hockessin. Sister is well-known for her warm and welcoming Irish personality.

Father Charles J. Norman, Jr., OSFS

Father Norman was born in Philadelphia in 1936 and attended St. Henry’s Parish School there. Following graduation from Northeast Catholic High School in 1954, he entered the novitiate of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales (Childs, Maryland) and professed first vows in 1955 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish (Wilmington). Father earned a B.A. in English from Niagara University, M.Th. from De Sales School of Theology (Hyattsville, Maryland), and M.A. in English and Education from Niagara University/The Catholic University of America.

Completing studies for the priesthood at De Sales, he was ordained by bishop Michael W. Hyle at St. Anthony’s on February 6, 1965. Father was awarded a Ph. D. with honors in English from Lehigh University in 1988.

While in Oblate formation, Father Norman taught at The Salesianum High School at 8th and West and then at the new Sallies at 18th and Broom (Wilmington). Following ordination, he was assigned to Bishop Ireton High School (Alexandria, Va.) where he engaged in Education by Appointment and later as principal. He held a fellowship in the Lawrence Henry Gipson Institute for Eighteenth Century Studies at Lehigh. He taught in ACCESS division at Allentown College of St. Francis de Sales, Delaware Valley College of Agriculture and Science (Doylestown) and La Salle University, where he later became Director of Student Field Placements. He ministered as Newman Chaplain at Moravian College and at Lafayette College. Father retired to Villa De Sales (Wyndmoor) and then to assisted living at Annecy Hall, Childs.

65 years

Father William F. Walsh, OSFS

Father Walsh was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1940 and attended St. Timothy’s School Grammar School. Following graduation from Father Judge High School (Philadelphia) in 1958, he entered the Oblate Novitiate and made his first profession of vows in 1960. Father Walsh earned a BA in Spanish from Niagara University, a master of education from Temple University, a master of divinity from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, and a doctor of ministry from Catholic University of America. He completed his studies for the priesthood at DeSales School of Theology in Hyattsville, Maryland, and was ordained to the priesthood at Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia by Bishop John B. Minder, OSFS, on Oct. 26, 1968.

Following ordination, Father Walsh was assigned to Salesianum High School where he was a teacher. Father Walsh was Principal at Bishop Ireton High School (Alexandria, Va), Campus Minister at De Sales University (Center Valley, Pa.) and Lafayette College (Easton, Pa.) and Moravian College (Bethlehem, Pa.). Father was Parochial Vicar at Immaculate Conception (Wilmington) and pastor at Annunciation Parish (Havelock, N.C.). Father’s last assignment was pastor at Holy Redeemer by the Sea (Kitty Hawk, N.C.) for 20 years. Father Walsh retired from Holy Redeemer by the Sea this past spring. After 23 years as pastor, Father is residing at Childs and will continue serving the church at parishes in the Wilmington diocese.

60 years

Sister Margaret Mary Graney

Sister Margaret Mary Graney, OSB, a native of Wilmington, entered the Benedictine Sisters of Ridgely, Maryland in 1963. Her ministries included teaching primary school in the Wilmington diocese and special needs children at the Benedictine School in Ridgely, Maryland.

After teaching, she became a drug and alcohol counselor at SODAT of Delaware and Crossroads of Delaware. She presently works part-time for the Ministry of Caring at Sacred Heart Village I and II. She also has been a member of Faith and Light since it began in Delaware in 1987, a community of prayer including people with developmental disabilities.

Father Edward T. Fitzpatrick OSFS

Father Ed Fitzpatrick was born in North Philadelphia in 1945 and attend St. Columba Parish Grammar School. Following graduating from Northeast Catholic High School in 1963, he entered the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales. At the end of two years at the Oblate Novitiate in Childs, Maryland, he made his First Profession of Vows in 1965. Father Fitzpatrick earned a bachelor of arts in English from Allentown College in 1970, a master of arts in English literature from Lehigh University in 1973, and a master of arts in Liturgical Theology from The Catholic University of America in 1978. He had completed his studies for the priesthood at De Sales Hall School of Theology in Hyattsville, Maryland and was ordained to the priesthood at Our Lady of Ransom Church in Philadelphia by Bishop Gerald McDevitt on Dec. 21, 1974.

After ordination, Father Fitzpatrick was assigned to St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington where he served as parochial vicar and taught English and religion at Padua Academy. In 1977 he returned to Washington where he completed his degree in liturgy. He then was appointed to the Oblate community at Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va. There he served as Superior of the community, as well as school chaplain and English teacher. In the evenings, he commuted to De Sales School of Theology in Washington, where he taught liturgical theology. In 1984-85 he served as the Superior of Brisson Seminary in Center Valley and taught Liturgical Theology at Allentown College of St. Francis de Sales, now De Sales University. In 1985-86 he returned to Catholic University where he completed a program in pastoral theology. In 1986, Father Fitzpatrick joined the faculty of Paul VI High School in Fairfax and then returned to Bishop Ireton in 1990 as the religious superior, rejoining the faculty for an all-boys school which had just gone co-ed.

In 1984, the Provincial, Very Rev. Richard Reece, appointed Father Fitzpatrick to the provincial staff as the Oblate director of personnel. In 1996, at the beginning of the next Provincial’s tenure, the Very Rev. Joseph Morrissey reappointed him to that position, and he served in that role for the next twelve years. In 2008, he was assigned to Holy Redeemer by the Sea Parish in N.C. where he served as parochial vicar, and in 2011 moved to New Jersey, assisting at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in Cape May, N.J. In 2015, he was appointed the superior of Villa De Sales, the Senior Oblate community in Wyndmoor, Pa., and in 2020 moved to his current residence, the Oblate community at Salesian School in Wilmington.

Father Francis W. Danella OSFS

Father Danella was born in Upper Darby in 1945 and attended Holy Innocents Grammar School. Following graduation from Northeast Catholic High School (Philadelphia) in 1963, he entered the Oblate Novitiate and made his first profession of vows in 1965. Father Danella earned a bachelor of arts in English from De Sales University (Center Valley, Pa.), a master of arts in theology from De Sales School of Theology (Hyattsville, Maryland), a master of arts in English and education from Villanova University, and a doctorate in pastoral ministry from The Catholic University of America (Washington). He holds a certificate of advanced studies in pastoral counseling from Loyola University (Baltimore). He was ordained to the priesthood at Our Lady of Ransom Church (Philadelphia) by Bishop Gerald McDevitt, June 16, 1973.

Following ordination, Father Danella was assigned to Salesianum School where he was a teacher and director of activities. Father Danella also taught and was campus minister at De Sales University (Center Valley). He taught at De Sales School of Theology (Washington) and Catholic University of America where he served as associate dean for the seminary and ministerial programs. He served as religious superior of the Oblate Major Seminary, formation person, and director of formation (Washington). He worked in the counseling department at Bishop Ireton High School (Alexandria, Va.). He was a Formation Consultant for the Oblate Indian Mission (Bangalore, India). He was director, St. Pius X Spiritual Life Center (Blackwood, N.J.). He was pastor at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Vienna, Va.) and Our Lady Star of the Sea (Cape May, N.J.). He served on the provincial council of the Wilmington/Philadelphia Province and the general council of the Oblates of St, Francis DeSales. He served as assistant provincial and later as assistant superior general. He is currently the religious superior of the Salesianum community in Wilmington.

45 years

Father Edward Ogden OSFS

Father Ed Ogden, OSFS, was born in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia in 1958 and attended Nativity BVM Grammar School. Following graduating from Northeast Catholic High School in 1977, he studied at Allentown College (now DeSales University), where he earned a bachelor of arts in theology. He joined the Oblates in 1980, and his first ministry assignment was on the faculty of Northeast Catholic High. He ministered at St. John Neumann in Reston, Va. and joined the faculty at Bishop Ireton High School in Arlington, Va in 1986.

On Nov. 12, 1988, he professed as an Oblate brother. He was assigned to the faculty of Holy Name High School in Reading, Pa. from 1989 to 1992 and then served at St. Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Va. from 1992 to 1995. He was then appointed the Director of De Sales Center for Lay Spirituality in Washington, DC.

Brother Ed returned to the classroom in 1998 to teach theology at St. Paul VI Catholic High School. After two years at Paul VI, he joined the faculty at Salesianum School in Wilmington, where he served for two years. In honor of Salesianum’s 100th Anniversary, the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales established Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington, and Brother Ed served as its first principal. His administrative, academic, and pastoral skills were well-utilized at Nativity, which serves boys in 5th through 8th grades from economically disadvantaged communities. After five years and the school firmly in place, Brother Ed returned to the Washington area to minister to his congregation. He assumed the roles of director of formation and superior of De Sales Hall from 2008 to 2012.

While ministering as an Oblate brother, Brother Ed spent years discerning his vocation. He decided to pursue becoming an Oblate priest, and from 2012 to 2013 he prepared for this transition. Father Ed was ordained an Oblate priest on June 27, 2013 and continued his studies. In 2015, Father Ed began ministering as pastor of St. Thomas More Oratory at the University of Delaware. He continued his ministry in higher education when he took on the role of dean of students at De Sales University. Father Ed was called back to parish ministry as vicar of St. Thomas the Apostle in Glen Mills, Pa. in 2020. He returned to Delaware in 2021 to serve as pastor of St. Margaret of Scotland in Newark. Bishop William Koenig, Bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington, appointed Father Ed as dean of the Iron Hill Deanery.

Father Ed holds a master’s of theology from De Sales School of Theology in Hyattsville, Maryland and a master’s of pastoral studies from LaSalle University in Philadelphia.

35 years

Father Robert L. Bazzoli, OSFS

In July 2022, Father Bazzoli began his ministry as the director of province administration for the Oblates of St Francis de Sales. Prior to his assignment within the Diocese of Wilmington, Father Bazzoli served as a pastor in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for 25 years at Our Mother of Consolation and St. Joachim parishes. He professed vows as an Oblate of St. Francis de Sales in 1980 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1988.

Father holds a master of divinity (M.Div.) from De Sales School of Theology in Washington and has completed graduate studies in social work (NCSSW – Catholic University of America) and pastoral research & planning (Fordham University). Father Bazzoli has also ministered at St. Paul the Apostle parish in Greensboro, N.C. and taught at Salesianum High School, Northeast Catholic High School in Philadelphia and Holy Name High School, Reading, PA. Father Bazzoli is currently director of province administration in Wilmington.

Father Paul H. Colloton, OSFS

Paul H. Colloton, OSFS, has served in a variety of ministries. Before entering religious life he served as director of music and liturgy for Immaculate Heart of Mary (now Mother of Perpetual Help) Parish in West Allis, Wis. He professed vows as a Dominican friar in August 1985. During his formation in St. Louis, Mo. at Aquinas Institute of Theology, he also ministered to and with people living with HIV/AIDS. He served as a founding member of the board of directors, National Catholic AIDS Network (NCAN) from 1989-1991, After ordination to the presbyterate in 1990, he served as parochial vicar for St. Dominic Parish in Denver. In 1993 he moved to Chicago where he began his coursework at Catholic Theological Union (CTU), while living at both Visitation Community for one year and St. Vincent Ferrer Prior in River Forest, Ill. On weekends he served St. Pius V Parish in Chicago as English-speaking presider and he served the Dominican Motherhouse, Siena Canter, in Racine, Wis. as Spiritual Director and regular presider during part of the week. While writing his D.Min. thesis he taught Liturgy as an adjunct professor at CTU. In 1995 he began 5.5 years of ministry for Dominican Chapel/Marywood and Dominican Center at Marywood. He served as co-director of pastoral life and giving workshop through the center. In January, 2002 he began 13 years as director of continuing education for the National Association of Pastoral Musicians (NPM). During that time he also served as a weekend presider at both Nativity Parish in Washington and St. Rose of Lima Parish in Gaithersburg, Maryland. In 2009 he began his three-year period of exclaustration to pursue transfer to the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales and he took vows as an Oblate in May 2012. From August 2012 through October 2014, he served as parochial vicar for Immaculate Conception Parish in Elkton, Maryland. From October 2014 through April 2020 he served as campus priest for Ohio Dominican University in Columbus. In April 2020, he moved to Childs, Maryland to serve as assistant superior and then as superior, his present ministry. He also serves Mt. Aviat Academy as Chaplain, the Little Sisters of the Poor in Newark as a presider. He has given parish missions, retreats, is a writer for various publications and offers spiritual direction.

25 years

Sister Showrina Guvvala, LSJC

Sister Showrina Guvvala was born July 10, 1975 in Kuntloor, India. She has five siblings among whom her younger brother is a priest to the missions of Africa.

Her parents brought them up in good Christian faith. She completed her high school studies in the boarding and school of FMM Sisters who gave her strong faith to the journey toward the religious life. In 1993, she joined ‘Little Sisters of Jesus Christ’ following the spirituality of St. Charles de Foucauld. She was very much attracted by the simple life of the Little Sisters.

She completed the religious formation and made her first vows on July 10, 2000. She served as teacher, as formation directress and as general secretary for the order. God has given her another mission to work in this land from 2023, in the Ministry of Caring. She testifies that God has a special purpose for her life and with all ups and downs, God held her hands always. Her strength is in the promise of the Lord: “For surely I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for evil, to give you a future with hope.”

During the 25 years of religious journey, she always experienced the guidance of many people through whom God’s grace is poured into her life. She remembers all those who are pilgrims in her journey. She says religious life is a joy/grace-filled journey to God along with others who become channels to experience the power of God.

She is very glad that she is going to celebrate with all in this diocese.