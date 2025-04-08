Diocese of Wilmington schools participate in Ace Scholarship program, aiding low- to middle-income families

CAMDEN —Three schools in the Diocese of Wilmington are participating in a program that provides scholarships to low- and middle-income families.

Saint Mark’s High School, Holy Angels School and Holy Cross High School, which will open in the fall in Dover, are participating in the Ace Scholarship Program, the purpose of which is to ensure “that every child has access to a quality education.”

The Ace Foundation provides scholarships from $3-5,000 to low- and middle-income families across 13 states.

Families with a household income up to 350 percent of the national poverty level are eligible. For example, a family of four with an annual income of up to $110,000 would qualify, according to Holy Cross.