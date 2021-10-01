Resources for the Month of the Rosary from the USCCB

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has resources for those looking to have a more full experience while praying the Rosary, or those who wish to add intentions if they are praying a Rosary for Life during Respect Life Month. The feast of Our Lady of the Rosary is celebrated Oct. 7.

• For newcomers or those who have been away from the practice for a while, instructions on how to pray can be found here: https://www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary and the prayers of the Rosary can be found here: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/prayers-rosary

• Pro-Life Rosary Prayer Intentions can be found here: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/pro-life-rosary-prayer-intentions

• The Church is celebrating the Year of St. Joseph. Add this prayer to your Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/prayer-st-joseph-after-rosary