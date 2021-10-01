Do not be afraid to lean on others, Bishop Koenig tells first responders at Diocese of Wilmington ‘Blue Mass’ — Photo gallery

Do not be afraid to lean on others, Bishop Koenig tells first...

WILMINGTON — The professionalism, expertise and courage of first responders “allow us to sleep at night,” Bishop Koenig told several dozen police officers, firefighters and EMTs at the annual Blue Mass, which was held Oct. 1 at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington.

“We would not be who we are today without your faithful service,” he said during his homily. “What is without a doubt true is the 24/7 vigilance that you provide.”

The Delaware State Pipes and Drums provided music for both the procession and recession.

The Gospel, from John, talks about selfless love and the willingness to lay down one’s life for others, Bishop Koenig said. Jesus told his disciples they were called to serve others, as the first responders serve their communities.

Bishop Koenig told the story of a centurion who lived in the time of Jesus. He was not Jewish, but he sent a request to Jesus to heal his servant. The Jews relayed the centurion’s goodness to Jesus, and “Jesus, as he does so often, decides to act.”

Jesus was amazed by the centurion’s faith, which the bishop called the man’s greatest attribute. The centurion knew there was a higher power than himself.

“He needs Jesus’ help, and he knows Jesus can help him. And that, my brothers and sisters, is the message to all of us,” the bishop said.

All of their training and experience do not change the fact that all of us need help at some point, he continued. The centurion was willing to send messengers to see Jesus “and enlist the help of others.”

Stresses take a toll on the physical and mental well-being of anyone, Bishop Koenig said.

“Be like that centurion and enlist the help of others,” the bishop said.

He suggested that the first responders seek out chaplains and other professionals “that can help us through the darkness.”

Bishop Koenig also congratulated the Wilmington Fire Department, which is marking its 100th anniversary.

“A lot has changed in 100 years, but what has not changed is your commitment,” he said.

The Mass is available at the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube channel.