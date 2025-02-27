St. Mary of the Assumption bible study group shows parish initiatives can help us become friends in Jesus Christ — Mary Lou Sinkey

By Mary Lou Sinkey

Parishioner, St. Mary of the Assumption

“When I found your words, I devoured them; your words were my joy, the happiness of my heart.” (Jer 15:16).

These words exclaim the feelings of all participants in our newly formed bible study at St. Mary the Assumption Parish in Hockessin.

Last September, I began to facilitate a bible study group at St. Mary the Assumption Church. Six months prior, I approached Father Joe Piekarski, our pastor, and he readily approved. I then proceeded to work out the incidentals with Deacon Larry Brecht who assisted and encouraged me every step of the way.

Presently, every Monday morning, almost 30 participants meet for bible study. Thus far, we have completed a study of the Gospel of John and, currently, we are reading Genesis with plans to continue with a short, 8-week summer discussion of the books of Jonah and Ruth.

During our meetings, we listen, feel amazement, share and we learn. We have become friends in Jesus Christ and, the bright light of our counselor, the Holy Spirit, inspires us. As community, as church, as servants of God — together, we are blessed by our study of holy Scripture and walk more upright as Christians and practicing Catholics.

Here are several comments by those in our bible study group regarding scripture study and discussion:

“It built community and gave me a focus and discipline to read Scripture more.”

“We became a stronger community of believers.”

“Our discussions were uplifting.”

“Bible study was interesting and an educational approach to studying holy Scripture.”

“More understanding and I walk away spiritually reinforced.”

“Wonderful for Catholics; many rites are muscle memory but our study made the word of God more alive.”

“Wonderful to share with other Catholics.”

“This is my first bible study. I never studied the bible and I thoroughly loved the Gospel of John.”

“After the first session, I was hooked.”

“I am pleased.”

“We learned from each other.”

“I enjoyed learning about the Gospel of John.”

“We shared real-life experiences that related to our readings.”

“Scripture study helped keep my faith stronger in my life and I feel a much better connection to God; I am blessed.”

“My faith has increased and so has my desire to know the Lord more through his holy word.”

“I feel joyful after studying Scripture.”

I hope this article encourages other parishes who do not have a bible study to begin one. As a result, I promise you a most inspiring and joyful, spiritual journey.

I am happy to meet and discuss details with those interested.

The Johannine Jesus cries, “If anyone thirsts, let him come to me and drink!” (Jn 7:37).

At St. Mary the Assumption, I am confident declaring “our.thirst.will.not.end!”!

Mary Lou Sinkey is a parishioner at St. Mary the Assumption in Hockesssin. Reach her at MLSkeysink@aol.com.