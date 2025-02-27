Doughnut festival, Lenten events, high school musicals, Irish celebrations and more coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

Although Lent does not start until Wednesday, Lenten-themed events are beginning to get us in the right mind for the sacred season. Check out Stations of the Cross, missions, scripture study, novenas — along with some fun events as well happening in the Diocese of Wilmington. Mark your calendar for these:

High School Musicals continue when Salesianum presents “Into the Woods” Feb. 28 and March 1 at 7:30 p.m., March 2 at 2 p.m., March 7-8 at 7:30 p.m., and March 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors. For more information, go to https://www.salesianum.org/event-detail?pk=26523762&fromId=295537 .

Enjoy fun and Polish food on March 1 from 6-10 p.m. at St. Mary Assumption’s Pre-Lenten Doughnut Festival. Cost is $25 per person and includes dancing, paczki, kielbasa, sauerkraut, pierogi, golabki and cash bar. For more information, call (302) 239-7100.

On the spiritual side, St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes invites folks to a Lenten Day of Recollection, presented by the Carmelite Community of Mary on March 1 from 8 a.m.-noon. Everyone is invited to gather afterwards at The Ocean Grill Diner in the Weis Shopping Center for lunch (at own expense) and fellowship. RSVP to John Kudlick, OCDS, (302) 415-9731.

The Delaware State Columbiettes will host a Basket Auction on Sunday, March 2 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s in Middletown. Cost is $30, which includes lunch, 50/50 and basket raffle tickets to purchase. Proceeds help the many charitable organizations the Columbiettes support. RSVP to Arlene Brown, 87 Paige Place, Felton, DE 19943, or email amb550@hotmail.com .

And in Easton, Md., SS Peter and Paul High School will hold a Designer Bag Bingo on March 2 at noon. Featuring purses from Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Dooney & Burke, Tory Burch and more, there will also be door prizes, raffles, 50/50, Chinese auction, food, and beverages. Cost is $35 and tickets should be reserved by Feb. 27. For more information and to purchase tickets, Lisa Ballif, (410) 822-2275 or lbaillif@ssppeaston.org .

Everyone is welcome to celebrate the Irish in March, starting with an Irish Tea at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish on March 1 after the 11 a.m. Mass. Entertainment will be provided by the Seven Rings Irish Band and the McAleer-Paulson School of Irish Dance. Please RSVP to: office@downtowncatholic.com or 302-652-0743.

On March 5 join the kickoff for Forty Days for Life at the Ash Wednesday vigil for life outside Seaford Planned Parenthood,800 Health Service Dr. For more details, call Jim Anderson at 443-655-2008.

On March 8 at 10 a.m. St. Patrick’s Chapel in Conowingo, Md. will host Mass. All are welcome to this historic church and refreshments will be served after Mass. For more information, (410) 642-6534 or sm3m@aol.com .

St. Helena’s Parish in North Wilmington invites you to join in the St. Joseph’s Novena, from March 10-18. The evenings begin with 6 p.m. Adoration, 6:45 p.m. Benediction and 7 p.m. Mass. For more information, call 302-764-0325.

Stations of the Cross are a staple of our Lenten observance. Via Crucis, the annual Passion Play at St. Anthony in Wilmington will take place at 7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent. And St. Hedwig’s Parish will alternate between traditional Stations March 7, 21 & April 4 and Shadow Stations performed by the children of the parish on March 14, 28 & April 11, all presented at 7 p.m. A free soup supper follows at St. Hedwig’s.

St. John the Beloved Parish presents a Parish Mission March 9 & 10. Featured speaker will be Dan Palmieri of JMJ Missions. On Sunday, March 9 the theme is “Hope in Suffering” with 5 p.m. Mass, 6 p.m. talk, 7 p.m. confessions. On Monday, March10, the theme is “Source and Summit: The Eucharist” starting with 5 p.m. Adoration, 6 p.m. talk, 7 p.m. Confessions. For more information, call (302) 999-0211.

Join the Sisters of St. Francis and companions on March 10, from 7-8 p.m. for Stories of Hope, at Our Lady of Angels Convent, Copper Beach Room, Aston, Pa. Celebrate our past, present and future as Pilgrims of Hope. For more information and to register, contact Sr. Diane Tomkinson, dtomkinson@osfphila.org

Six-week Lenten Bible Study, “Ordering Your Priorities, Building a Life Well Lived” begins on March 11, from 1:30-3 p.m. Resurrection Parish in 1969 Room, 3000 Videre Drive Wilmington. Hosted by Jesus House. Continues every Tuesday until April 5. Registration fee: $20, Register at www.jesushousecenter.org or call 302-995-6859.

On March 15 from 6-10 p.m. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Bear is hosting “Shamrock Shenanigans” to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Cost is $30 per person, $50 per couple and includes Irish meal, dessert, wine, beer; cash bar and raffles also available. Music by No Irish Need Apply. Advance tickets only, purchase after all Masses or contact the parish, (302) 322-6430 or office@setonparis.net .

Also, on March 15 from 6-11 p.m. The Christopher Council Knights are hosting a St. Patrick’s Celebration at St. Helena’s Masci Hall. For only $40, you get an Irish food buffet, beer and wine, and entertainment by Helix. Benefits the charitable works of the KofC. More information, https://my.cheddarup.com/c/christopher-council-s-2025-st-patrick-s-party-pot-of-gold-f/items?cart or contact Dom DiChristopher, ddichristopher@verizon.net or 302-562-4492.

On March 16 at 3 p.m. enjoy a St. Patrick’s Concert at Mary Mother of Peace Church, 30839 Mount Joy Rd., Millsboro, featuring Irish tenor Mark Forrest and concert pianist John Paul Kaplan. Special guests include Paul Szczerowski and the Parish Adult and Children’s Choir. Cost is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For more information, call (302) 856-6451.

And on March 17 at 6:30 p.m., Irish Tenor Mark Forrest returns to Mary Mother of Peace Church in Millsboro for “A Lenten Night of Prayer” with music, meditation and prayer. During the evening, the Blessed Sacrament will be exposed and Forrest will take you through an experience of music, reflection, and healing. For more information, (302) 856-6451.

And here is the upcoming schedule for Parish Fish Frys. If your parish is hosting a fish fry and it is not listed here, please send that information ASAP to news@thedialog.org .

March 7, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Rose of Lima, More information, (302) 378-5800 or office@stjosephmiddletown.com

March 7, March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: KPC Lunchtime Fish Fry, St. Joseph Church Hall. More information, (302) 658-4535 or parishsecretary@stjosephfrenchst.org

March 7, March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, Fish Fry, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. More information call (302) 239-7100.

March 7, March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 4-6:30p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Cross Parish, Dover. More information, (302) 674-5787.

March 7, March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Helena Masci Hall. More information, call or text 302-598-8685.

March 7 & 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Soup & Salad dinners, St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Md. More information, (410) 289-0652.

March 7, 21 & April 4, 4:30 pm to 6 pm. Fish Sandwich To-Go meals, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, More information, SJBKofCDE.org

March 7 & 28, April 4, 4-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Apostle Parish. More information, (302) 422-5123.

March 7, 14, 21 & 28, April 4 & 11, 5-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Jude The Apostle. More information, (302) 644-7300.

March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11,4 :30-7 p.m.: Lenten Fish Dinner, Our Lady of Lourdes. More information, (302)629-3591.

March 14, April 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Name of Jesus Hall. More information, (410) 957-1215.

March 14 & 28 & April 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, More information, see SJBKofCDE.org

March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Good Shepherd School Auditorium. More information, (410) 642-6534.

March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Joseph Parish Hall, 371 E. Main St., Middletown. More information, (302) 378-5800 or office@stjosephmiddletown.com

March 14, 4:30-7 p.m., Fish and Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center. More information, (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

March 28, 4:30-7 p.m., Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center More information, call (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

April 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Md. More information, (410) 289-0652.

April 11, 4:30-7 p.m., Fish and Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center. More information all (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

Adoration

