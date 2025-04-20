WATCH: Bishop Koenig leads Easter Vigil Mass in the Holy Night at Cathedral of St. Peter in downtown Wilmington — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig celebrated the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night April 19 at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington.

The Lucernarium was outside in the courtyard where the bishop instructed the assembled about the vigil and blessed the fire. A procession was formed and the bishop and clergy followed behind the Paschal Candle, leading the people who held unlit candles. At the door of the darkened church, the Paschal Candle was lifted high and the Light of Christ was sung.

The Bishop lighted his candle and the procession continued to the middle of the church. The Paschal Candle was lifted high a second time. All then lighted their candles from the

Paschal Candle and took their places in the pews.

The two-hour, 30-minute Mass included celebration of baptism, reception of candidates into full communion with the church and confirmation.

Baptized were Brittany Cahill and Piper Chas. Allison Chas, Eric Chas and Angelina Nixon were received into the Catholic church. Receiving confirmation were Anthony Nitchman and Jason Hall.