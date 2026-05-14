Diocese of Wilmington parish grief groups offer healing after loss

While death is a natural part of life, the grief that comes after losing a loved one is sometimes hard to bear alone. That’s where parish grief groups come in, offering a healing environment for those who are working through the tough times after loss.

Jean Toman, who facilitates the group at St. Johns-Holy Angels Parish, says “Grief is a part of life and a perfectly natural reaction when we lose someone we love. It is not an illness, disorder or disease that needs to be cured or fixed, but an experience to be witnessed and supported.” The group at Toman’s parish is open to anyone in any stage of grieving because, as she says “When a loved one dies, the relationship with them doesn’t simply stop—it changes.”

Here is a list of grief ministry groups in the Diocese of Wilmington:

Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington

The Church of the Holy Child hosts grief support groups in the Fall and Spring of each year. The small group meets biweekly for eight sessions that are facilitated by a board-certified and licensed counselor. For further information, please contact Sr. Kathy Flood, OSF, 302-475-6486 ext. 120 or kflood@chcparish.org. Church of the Holy Child is located at 2500 Naamans Rd, Wilmington, Del.

Holy Family, Newark

Holy Family Parish in Newark hosts a Mom’s Bereavement Group on the second Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Religious Education/Faith Formation Center. Contact Melissa from Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home to register, (302) 496-6599. Meetings do not take place in June or July. Holy Family is located at 21 Gender Road, Newark, Del.

St. Ann, Bethany Beach

St. Ann Parish in Bethany Beach hosts two bereavement groups. The Grief and Bereavement Group meets biweekly on Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-noon, from the fall through the winter (Sept.-February). It is open to anyone suffering from a loss within the last five years who is unable to deal with it. Dr. Daniel D. Cowell, MD, MLS, DLFAPA is the group facilitator. Contact him at (302) 537-0769 or email ddcowell@ yahoo.com. The Always Hope group meets every other Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. year-round. It is open to all who experience grief for loss of spouse, child, divorce, or any traumatic loss. Individual meetings are available as needed. The group is led by Linda Flynn, certified psychologist, (202) 510-4214. St. Ann’s is located at 691 Garfield Pkwy., Bethany Beach, Del.

St. Christopher, Chester, Md.

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Christopher Parish provides support and faith-based guidance to help people find help and healing for the hurt of losing a loved one. The group meets every other Wednesday from 2-3:30 pm. in the parish hall. Anyone who has lost a loved one is welcome to attend. Contact Dianne at Bereavement@Stchristopherski.org with any questions.

St. Edmond, Rehoboth Beach

St. Edmond Parish offers the grief support group Good Mournings which meets on the third Friday of each month. From October through April they meet from 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m., and May through September they meet from 9-10 a.m. because parking meters are in effect during that time. St. Edmond is located at 409 King Charles Ave, Rehoboth Beach, and the phone number is (302) 227-4550.

St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury, Md.

St. Francis de Sales Parish has a grief support group for widows and widowers that meets on the third Thursday of the month from 1-3 p.m. at Mercy House on the church grounds. For more information, contact Kathleen Kirtland at (410) 430-4882 or kathykirtland@ yahoo.com. St. Francis de Sales is located 535 Riverside Dr, Salisbury, Md.

St. John the Baptist-Holy Angels, Newark

St. John/Holy Angels Grief Support group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Parish Center. The group is facilitated by Jean Toman, a certified grief educator and peer-to-peer counselor, along with three other parishioners, two of whom of are certified end-of-life doulas and grief and bereavement specialists. The group is open to anyone, whether their loved one has passed recently, or it has been some time. For questions, contact Toman, (302) 731-2435, or email: music@ holyangels.net. St. John the Baptist-Holy Angels is located at 82 Possum Park Road, Newark, Del.

St. Joseph, Middletown

St. Joseph Parish in Middletown has a grief group, Seasons of Hope, that meets on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 371 E. Main Street, Middletown, Del. The contact is Adele Brett, (302) 368-5523.

St. Jude the Apostle, Lewes

St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Lewes offers a six-week counseling session lasting between 1.5 to 2 hours each. The sessions explore grief; how it works, how it affects our lives, and how to find ways to soften the pain of loss. The myths of grief and how each person experiences grief differently are explored, along with discussion of why grief experiences are unique to each person. Conversations are influenced by our Christian faith and the consolations available through Jesus. For more information, call the parish at (302) 644-7300. St. Jude is located at 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes. Del.

St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin

While St. Mary’s does not offer formal counseling services, the Lazarus Ministry offers support to the community, guiding families through the funeral process, assisting with preparations for meetings with priest and music director, and providing reassurance during difficult times. They also provide hosts to assist families during the funeral and luncheons at the church. The team of over 75 volunteers is dedicated to preparing these gatherings for families to reflect and find comfort. St. Mary of the Assumption is located at 7200 Lancaster Pike in Hockessin, Del.

SS. Peter and Paul, Easton, Md.

Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Easton, Md., has a Healing Hearts Grief Support Group that meets Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center/large meeting room. All are welcome. Contact the parish office at (410) 822-2344, for additional information. Saints Peter and Paul is located at 1214 S. Washington St. Easton, Md.

St. Polycarp, Smyrna

St. Polycarp Parish in Smyrna offers the Pathway to Peace Bereavement Group on Thursday mornings and on most Fridays at 5:30 p.m. Contact the parish office if you are considering joining at (302) 653-8279 or office@saintpolycarp.org. St. Polycarp Church is located at 55 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, Del.