An interview with author Dr. Peter Kreeft on the next Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and a cut from John Michael Talbot’s Table of Plenty album, we talk to the most prolific and beloved Catholic author of our time, Dr. Peter Kreeft.

A professor of philosophy at Boston College and The King’s College, he is a convert to Catholicism, and author of over eighty books on Christian philosophy, theology and apologetics.

In his latest book — his autobiography – titled “From Calvinist to Catholic,” Dr. Kreeft tells readers his own story, including the encounters, people, and ideas that led him to the Catholic Church as a young man.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel. Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington. Please like, share and subscribe.

• Podcast debuts June 18, 2025 at noon: catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/an-interview-with-dr-peter-kreeft

• Video debuts June 18, 2025 at noon:  youtu.be/hxAfpeZaOI8?si=GY0YW28HPntMChdB

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640AM on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

 
 
 

