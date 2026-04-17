Catholic Forum: Lisa Livezey on seasons of caregiving and the Anglican Ordinariate

On this edition of Catholic Forum, Lisa Livezey a local author and part time Eastern Shore resident joins the show to discuss her book “Minding Mom: A Caregiver’s Devotional Story” which follows her caregiving journey with her elderly mother.

Lisa also discusses her faith journey which includes coming into full communion with the Catholic Church through the Anglican Ordinariate. Lisa resides in the Philadelphia suburbs and is a part time floating resident of the waterways of Maryland’s Eastern Shore which also influences her writing.

You can find all of Lisa’s publications on her website: www.lisalivezey.com as well as additional information about Heart of the Father Ministries and other opportunities mentioned in this interview.

Each week you can listen to The Catholic Forum podcast on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music podcasts, www.youtube.com/dioceseofwilm every Wednesday; and on Relevant Radio 640 every Saturday afternoon at 1:30. More information is available at cdow.org/CatholicForum and Facebook.com/CatholicForum.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/1c_faBGzRgQ