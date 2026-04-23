Catholic Forum: Carol Glatz of Catholic News Service on Pope Francis and ‘What Would Jesus Do Today?’

On this episode of Catholic Forum, Carol Glatz, Editor in Chief of Catholic News Service, Rome, joins the show to discuss the legacy of Pope Francis and covering his papacy and funeral as a Vatican journalist.
You can find Catholic News Service content from Carol and her colleagues at usccb.org/catholicnewsservice or at YouTube.com/CatholicNewsService along with other social media platforms. Find Vatican Access content at: www.vaticanaccess.com
Watch the complete interview with Carol, including photos referenced during the conversation on the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube Channel: youtube.com/DioceseofWilm.
Each week you can listen to The Catholic Forum podcast on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music podcasts and youtube.com/dioceseofwilm every Wednesday; and on Relevant Radio 640 AM every Saturday afternoon at 1:30.
More information is available at cdow.org/CatholicForum and Facebook.com/CatholicForum.
Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!)
Please like, subscribe and share.