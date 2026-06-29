Tyler Kulp: Being a Missionary Disciple with Water Is Life Kenya on this week’s Catholic Forum

Tyler Kulp: Being a Missionary Disciple with Water Is Life Kenya on...

On this edition of Catholic Forum, Tyler Kulp, Associate Superintendent of Schools for the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington joins the show to discuss his upcoming mission trip to a remote region of Africa with with Water is Life Kenya.

Water is Life Kenya was founded by in 2007 by Joyce Tannian, a native Delawarean and graduate of CDOW Catholic Schools. WILK is a nonprofit organization that brings clean water, sanitation, hygiene, income generation and hope to the Massai communities in Southern Kenya. To find out more about the work and mission of Water is Life Kenya visit their website: https://waterislifekenya.org/

To read more about Tyler’s upcoming mission trip head over to The Dialog website: https://thedialog.org/featured/associate-superintendent-of-schools-tyler-kulp-to-lead-mission-trip-to-kenya-and-hes-seeking-your-support/

And, you can find out more about the Catholic Media Association Awards The Dialog staff received at this year’s Catholic Media Conference on The Dialog website here: https://thedialog.org/our-diocese/the-dialog-earns-four-national-awards-at-2026-catholic-media-conference-in-atlantic-city-n-j/

As always, listen to the complete audio version of Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music podcasts. If you’re in Delmarva or South Jersey you can also listen on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640.AM

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!)

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