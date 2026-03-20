Catholic Forum: Dan Pin, the 15th Annual CYM Pilgrimage & Maps of Grace

On this episode of Catholic Forum Daniel Pin, Director of Youth, Young Adult, and Family Ministry, joins the show to discuss the 15th Annual Catholic Youth Ministry Pilgrimage coming to Wilmington on Saturday, March 28th.

Dan explains why pilgrimages are an important part of our faith and what to expect at this year’s pilgrimage under the theme: “Maps of Grace /Mapas de Gracia.”

There’s still time to register yourself or your family for the event, visit cdowcym.org/pilgrimage for additional information.

As always, listen to the complete audio version of Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music podcasts.

If you’re in Delmarva or South Jersey you can also listen on Saturdays at 1:30 PM on Relevant Radio 640AM. You can watch video interviews featured in our broadcast at youtube.com/DioceseofWilm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycPJwaJnBnc

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!) Please like, subscribe and share.