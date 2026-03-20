Our Lenten Journey, March 21, 2026

In his Apostolic Exhortation, “Dilexi Te,” Pope Leo reminds us that love and care for the poor are intertwined and connected to Christ. Have you had a chance to show love by sharing “alms” or donations for the poor yet this Lent? One place you can support is Catholic Charities new food pantry program. Read more about it here: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington launches diocesan-wide food distribution plan to better serve communities

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Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/032126.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-joyful-mysteries