Catholic Forum: Take your faith outside at Damascus Camp this summer

On this week’s episode of Catholic Forum, Dan Pin returns with Noah Gilchrist to discuss what campers can look forward to at Damascus Camp in Emmitsburg, MD this Summer! You might recognize Damascus Worship or Damascus Mission, and Camp is just another piece of a great organization that is bringing youth and families closer to Christ!

The Diocese of Wilmington is blessed to be able to offer scholarships for the first 100 registrants from the Diocese of Wilmington, and additional financial aid may also be available. Learn more at https://cdowcym.org/register-for-dama…

Please note that the audio version of the podcast only contains a portion of the interview with Dan and Noah, head over to the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube channel to watch the complete interview!Each week you can listen to The Catholic Forum podcast on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music podcasts and www.youtube.com/DioceseofWilm every Wednesday; and on Relevant Radio 640AM every Saturday afternoon at 1:30.

More information is available at cdow.org/CatholicForum and Facebook.com/CatholicForum. Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!) Please like, subscribe and share.”