Celebrate 150 years with Oblates of St. Francis de Sales on the latest Catholic Forum

Celebrate 150 years with Oblates of St. Francis de Sales on the...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, Father Michael Newman, OSFS, Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Adrian, Michigan, discussed the history of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales.

Founded in 1875 by Blessed Louis Brisson, the Oblates first came to the United States in the early 1900s and started their first school, Salesianum School in Wilmington, Delaware. Thus began their decades of service to the community in the Diocese of Wilmington and beyond.

Father Newman, an Oblate Priest, looks back at their amazing history and previews the exciting future of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales.

You can see a video of the interview with Father Newman on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington. Please like, share and subscribe.

• Podcast debuts Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 at 12 p.m. EST catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/oblates-of-st-francis-de-sales-celebrate-150-years

• Video debuts Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 at 12 p.m. EST youtu.be/FOsh9bSMk8A

• Program airs on Relevant Radio 640AM Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.