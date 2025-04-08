Discover (or rediscover) the Sacrament of Reconciliation on the next Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, and as we get ready for Reconciliation Monday in our diocese on April 14, 2025, we talk with two Daughters of Saint Paul, Sister Orianne Pietra Rene Dyck, FSP, and Sister Allison Regina Gliot, FSP about their book, “Forgiven – A Guide to Confession and the Examen Prayer.”

This book explains that the sacrament of Confession is a healing and life-giving encounter with Jesus. Written especially for teens and young adults — but great for people of all ages — “Forgiven” includes a guide to help you prepare for Confession, practical tips for going to Confession, a step-by-step breakdown of what happens during the sacrament, popular questions and answers, and an introduction to the Examen prayer to help you grow in virtue and recognize God at work in your life.

