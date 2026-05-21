Veteran educator Denise Leuci will become new principal at St. John the Beloved School

Veteran educator Denise Leuci will become new principal at St. John the...

PIKE CREEK — Denise Leuci, the assistant principal at St. John the Beloved School, has been appointed the new principal beginning July 1. She will succeed Richard Hart, who announced his retirement in March.

Father Michael Vannicola, the pastor of St. John the Beloved Parish, announced the selection on May 20.

Leuci, he said, brings a great deal of experience in Catholic education, including time as a principal and assistant principal in the Diocese of Raleigh, N.C. She also was a director of math curriculum and instruction while she was a teacher.

According to her LinkedIn, Leuci most recently was the principal at St. Egbert Catholic School in Morehead City, N.C. Before that, she was at St. Mark’s Catholic Church and School in Wilmington, N.C., where she was a teacher, director of curriculum and instruction, assistant principal and business manager.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in applied mathematics and a master of education degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

“We benefited greatly last year when Mrs. Leuci moved to Delaware to be closer to family and found her home with us,” Father Vannicola wrote. “I am confident that she will be an excellent leader of our school community.”

Leuci’s promotion means St. John the Beloved School will need to select a new assistant principal. That search began as soon as the principal’s position was filled, Father Vannicola said.