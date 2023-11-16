Explore the historic churches of Maryland’s Eastern Shore with photographer Paul Yoder on this week’s Catholic Forum

Explore the historic churches of Maryland’s Eastern Shore with photographer Paul Yoder...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from Joe Owens, editor of The Dialog, we talk with talented photographer, Paul Yoder, about his new photodocumentary book, “Maryland’s Eastern Shore Historic Churches.”

The book features 115 churches of which nine are Catholic churches of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communications of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Most interviews are also available as a video at www.Youtube.com/DioceseofWilm. Catholic Forum airs on Relevant Radio 640 on Saturday afternoons at 1:30.

