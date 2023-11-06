Bishop’s 5K includes individual and team entrants Nov. 18 at Saint Mark’s High School: Register here

Participants in the annual Bishop’s 5K on Nov. 18 at Saint Mark’s High School can register as individuals or teams.

The Bishop’s 5K benefits Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington.

One of the teams is registered as “Priests2B.” It is a team of seminarians including Harrison Frey, Joseph Lewis, James Kimmel, Louis Namugera, Dennis Stameza, Patrick Klous, Tibor Nagy and Eric Gianforcaro. The team is sponsored by Waldorf Risk Solutions.

Also participating is Father Norman Carroll, diocese vocations director and pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

Registration is $29 per person in advance, $40 day of race.

This year’s race is held in memory of Andrea Rotsch, who worked in development for Catholic Charities and died in April.

Bishop’s 5K offers six sponsorship levels, including “Believer” sponsorship for $1,000. This sponsorship includes mention on the event webpage, premier logo on the race t-shirt, and 5 participant entries to the event.

There is a team challenge to all diocesan schools with the highest number of participants, including family and friends. Prizes include $1,000 for first place, $500 second place and $250 third place. Bib pickup is between 8-8:50 a.m.; the 5K begins at 9 a.m.

For more information and to register, go to runsignup.com/Race/DE/Wilmington/TheBishops5K or https://www.ccwilm.org/events/the-bishops-5k-runwalk/