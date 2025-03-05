Explore the ‘Weird Catholic Handbook’ with author Michael Lichens on the next Catholic Forum

Explore the ‘Weird Catholic Handbook’ with author Michael Lichens on the next...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and a cut from More Than 50 Most Loved Hymns, we dive into some of the fascinating and overlooked aspects of the Catholic faith with the author of “Weird Catholic Handbook,” Michael Lichens.

This book explores the peculiar and intriguing elements of Catholic history, offering a refreshing perspective on the faith that combines humor, curiosity, and profound insights. Michael tells us about monsters, ghosts, miracles and more.

See a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Catholic Forum.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communications of the Diocese of Wilmington. Please like, share and subscribe.

• Podcast drops March 5 at noon Eastern – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/explore-the-weird-catholic-handbook-with-author-michael-lichens

• Video drops March 5 at noon Eastern – youtu.be/106wbh8wkw4

• Radio program airs at 1:30 pm on Relevant Radio 640AM on Saturday, March 8, 2025