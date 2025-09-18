Father Brian Lewis discusses the Annual Marian Pilgrimage on the latest Catholic Forum

Father Brian Lewis discusses the Annual Marian Pilgrimage on the latest Catholic...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and a song from the More Than 50 Most Loved Hymns CD, we talk to Father Brian Lewis, Pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes, Delaware, Dean of the Ocean Deanery and Coordinator of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Annual Marian Pilgrimage.

This year, the pilgrimage will take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at the Basilica Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

The day will feature Mass with Bishop Koenig and priests and deacons of the Diocese of Wilmington, Confession, Rosary, Holy Hour and more.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Diocese of Wilmington Office of Communication. You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – www.YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Please like, share and subscribe. Visit us at Facebook.com/CatholicForum.

• Podcast debuts today at noon. Link – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/fr-brian-lewis-on-the-upcoming-marian-pilgrimage-to-washington-dc

• Video debuts today at noon. Link – youtu.be/s3DsavNi1Jk

• Airs Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 1:30 PM on Relevant Radio 640AM.