Find out how The Fund for Vocations makes vocation callings possible on the latest Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk with Mary Radford, Executive Director of The Fund for Vocations, that allows men and women to answer God’s call to a life of consecrated service in the Church by removing the obstacle of student loan debt.

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640AM on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.