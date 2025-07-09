Home Catholic Forum Find out how The Fund for Vocations makes vocation callings possible on...

Find out how The Fund for Vocations makes vocation callings possible on the latest Catholic Forum

By
For The Dialog
-
96

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk with Mary Radford, Executive Director of The Fund for Vocations, that allows men and women to answer God’s call to a life of consecrated service in the Church by removing the obstacle of student loan debt.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm. Please like, subscribe and share.

• Video link – youtu.be/5y_1MQdNUfM?si=lcZ5rN73IuhhkzMo

• Podcast link – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/the-fund-for-vocations-makes-vocation-callings-possible

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640AM on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

 
 
 

