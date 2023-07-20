Heroic life and death in Vietnam of Father Vincent Capodanno highlighted on Dover Air Force Base, Catholic Forum

Heroic life and death in Vietnam of Father Vincent Capodanno highlighted on...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, we talk to four very impressive men: retired Navy Vice Admiral P. Stephen Stanley, chairman of the board of directors of the Father Vincent Capodanno Guild; Eric Czerwinski, deputy director of the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover Air Force Base; Ron Gough, caretaker of the Medal of Honor Hallway of Heroes at the museum, and Dr. Anthony M. Policastro, a retired pediatrician, Air Force officer, and current Faithful Navigator of the Father Vincent R. Capodanno Assembly #2413 of the Knights of Columbus in Sussex County, Delaware.

You will learn about the life and heroic death of Medal of Honor recipient, Maryknoll Father and Navy Chaplain Vincent Capodanno and his cause for sainthood.

Plus, learn about the Air Mobility Command Museum, its Medal of Honor Hallway of Heroes and how Father Capodanno will be honored there Aug.1.

You can see a video of this interview @DioceseofWilm

Dialog editor Joseph P. Owens will return to Catholic Forum next week with a Dialog news update.

Podcast link: https://catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/fr-capodannos-life-and-heroic-death-in-vietnam-is-explored

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo7ih1iK7_I

