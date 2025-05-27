Learn about Catholic Owned with CEO Brooke Joiner on the next Catholic Forum

Learn about Catholic Owned with CEO Brooke Joiner on the next Catholic...

On this episode or Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk with Brooke Joiner, Co-founder and CEO of Catholic Owned.

Joiner tells us why she started this Catholic business app, who can be listed, and why over 10,000 people are happily using Catholic Owned.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Follow us at Facebook.com/CatholicForum.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington. Please like and subscribe.

• Podcast debuts Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 12 p.m. – Link : catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/learn-about-catholic-owned-with-ceo-brooke-joiner

• Video debuts Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 12 p.m. – Link: youtu.be/RvoWPatbphA

• Radio debut on Relevant Radio 640AM on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.