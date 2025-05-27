‘22 a day’ group, local Knights of Columbus work to trim veterans’ suicide: ‘Hope matters. Help matters. People need to have hope’

A field of glistening white crosses will soon appear in this small, grassy field.

Beginning June 4, 22 crosses will be placed every day at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes. In a month, 660 white crosses will rise in neat, tidy rows. Each cross represents a solitary battle against pain and loneliness.

The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Father V.R. Capodanno Assembly 2413 is sponsoring the event by 22aday.org. The number refers to the estimated 22 American veterans who lose their final battle every day and take their own lives.

Faced with loneliness, survivor’s guilt, PTSD and lingering injuries, many veterans struggle to adjust and leave the battlefield behind. 22aday.org is a tiny volunteer group in Michigan made up of seven people, each of whom has been touched by suicide,

Each has lost a friend or loved one, so the group now tries to raise awareness of veteran suicide by placing the field of crosses wherever they are asked. Many of the crosses have names upon them. They have worked in North Carolina and Florida, but this is their first trip to Delaware,

“Visually it’s beautiful,” said Wendy Hibbitts of 22aday. “It’s a whole lot of crosses and a whole lot of names.”

The quiet beauty of the field, which often attracts veterans who simply want to talk, is in stark contrast to the horrific reality each cross represents. “I say it is horrifically beautiful,” said Hibbitts.

The number of 22 a day may be seriously underestimated, she believes. It could be as much as twice that high.

The Knights will place crosses each morning in the field. They say it’s to raise awareness of veteran suicide and encourage people to seek help and find hope. Although the Knights are sponsoring the event, they will have plenty of support from other organizations which will participate.

Other organizations include: Irreverent Warriors, The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, Post 28 American Legion Honor Guard and Ladies Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion Post 17, Post 17 Ladies Auxiliary and Legionnaires of Post 17.

Each day for 30 days, the field of crosses will grow until it ends July 6 with a procession and prayer service, including a bagpiper. Children in the religious education program may also take part.

Father Brian Lewis, St Jude pastor, said veterans can face turmoil and despair which can “turn into inner darkness that prevents them from seeing the light of hope.”

“Hope matters. Help matters. People need to have hope,” said Hibbitts.

The Irreverent Warriors is a veteran’s organization which tries to bring veterans together. They are best known for their hikes, but meditation, equine therapy, beekeeping, journaling and shared events like bowling or beach days or miniature golf, according to the group. The goal is to bring veterans together with other veterans who can understand and relate.

“We bond in a certain way. There is a love for our brothers and sisters you don’t normally see … That’s how we can heal. If we can save one life at an event, we are already saving lives,” said Irreverent Warriors Delaware Local Coordinator Branden Zeitler.

“We bring veterans together using camaraderie and humor,” Zeitler said. “It’s veterans talking to veterans. We know how to heal each other.”

He said the connection is crucial because “isolation kills.”

“Veterans lose hope when they do not get the help they need,” according to a 22aday pamphlet. “We are not talking about the hopelessness that many veterans or even you or I might feel on a bad day. We are talking about the type of hopelessness that eats at your core.”

“Since 9/11, we have lost more veterans to suicide than to combat,” the pamphlet said. “It doesn’t have to be that way. It boils down to this: Hope Matters. Help Matters. When we fail to provide what veterans need and deserve because of their military service, we, as a nation. fail them.”

A Delaware group, DJ’s Alliance, has been pushing for more local suicide prevention programs. Jennifer Antonik founded the group after the loss of her husband.

“There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done,” she said. “It’s really hard to find resources in-state.”

She said people are worried about planting the seed of suicide in someone’s head if they talk about it or ask if anyone is thinking about it. She and others say that’s not true. “Science says the important thing is actually to talk about it and offer hope and resources.”

Delaware is the only state without a state office or position devoted to suicide prevention, she said.

DJ’s Alliance has pushed for that as well as for another bill, the Elizabeth Barnes Act. It is meant to provide support for suicide loss survivors, according to DJ’s Alliance. The bill was introduced into Delaware’s Legislature on Wednesday, May 21st. “We remember what those first hours, days and months looked like in our own losses, and we know it takes a village to guide us toward healing and growth. This legislation is one major step forward for suicide loss survivors in Delaware.”

Contact 22aday at www.22aday,org or email info@22aday.org or call 734-726-4101.

Contact Irreverent Warriors at info@irreverentwarriors.com.

Email DJ’s Alliance at DelawarePostvention@DJsAlliance.org. or go to www.DJsAlliance.com or write to P.O. Box 104, Magnolia, De. 19962.