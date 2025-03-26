Learn about the amazing life of Australia’s Cardinal George Pell on the next Catholic Forum

Learn about the amazing life of Australia’s Cardinal George Pell on the...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk with Australian journalist, Tess Livingstone, about her new biography titled, “George Cardinal Pell: Pax Invictus.”

We learn about the Cardinal’s early life as an athlete, his calling to the priesthood, his rise to become the leader of two Australian archdioceses, his term as a Vatican official and his conviction and imprisonment due to false charges of minor abuse.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communications of the Diocese of Wilmington. Please like and subscribe.

• Podcast debuts March 26 at noon – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/learn-about-the-amazing-life-of-australias-cardinal-george-pell

• Video debuts March 26 at noon – youtu.be/sHLwI-MCV28

• Airs on March 29 at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio, 640AM.