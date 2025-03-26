Maryland Catholic Conference: It is critical that our elected officials hear from their constituents

By Maryland Catholic Conference

Maryland was established as a place of religious freedom, and 391 years ago March 25, Catholic settlers celebrated their arrival with faith:

“On the day of the Annunciation of the Most Holy Virgin Mary, in the year 1634, we celebrated on this island the first Mass which had been offered up in this part of the world,” Father Andrew White, SJ, reported.

March 25 – the day of Maryland’s first Mass and the Feast of the Annunciation – is also observed as our state’s birthday! Happy birthday, Maryland.