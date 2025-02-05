Learn how to visit the ‘Wilderness Within’ this Lent with Sister Josephine Garrett on the next Catholic Forum

Learn how to visit the ‘Wilderness Within’ this Lent with Sister Josephine...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a update from The Dialog, we talk to Sr. Josephine Garrett, CSFN, author of the new book, “Wilderness Within: A Guided Lent Journal for Prayer and Meditation.“

A popular Catholic podcaster, speaker and author, Sister Josephine tells how her book will help guide you through Lent to a more meaningful and joyful Easter.

You can watch a video or this Catholic Forum interview at YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Like or follow us here and at Facebook.com/CatholicForum.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington.

• Podcast drops Feb. 5 at 12 p.m.: catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/visit-the-wilderness-within-this-lent-with-sister-josephine-garrett

• Video drops Feb. 5 at 12 p.m.: youtu.be/qr0DArieq_0

• Radio program airs Feb. 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio, 640AM