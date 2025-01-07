Meet Father Sylvester Obumneme, a Nigerian priest working in Ocean City, Maryland, on the next Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we meet Father Sylvester Obumneme, Associate Pastor at St. Luke/St. Andrew Parish in Ocean City, Maryland.

Father Obumnemetells us about his home community in Nigeria and how their amazing faith, along with his family and pastor, helped encourage his vocation to the priesthood. He tells us how his journey from Nigeria to Switzerland to Italy lead him to Maryland’s world-famous resort town and how the people of Ocean City are making him feel welcome.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

• Video and podcast debut Jan. 8, 2025 at noon

• Podcast link – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/meet-fr-sylvester-obumneme-a-nigerian-priest-working-in-ocmd

• Video link – youtu.be/XGGJpgfD5TI

• Radio program airs Jan. 11, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio, 640AM