On the next Catholic Forum, Dan Pin talks about Carlo Acutis, the first millennial saint

PLEASE NOTE: This Catholic Forum interview was recorded before the passing of Pope Francis and the announcement that Blessed Carlo Acutis’ canonization had been delayed until a later date.

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and a cut from the More Than 50 Most Loved Hymns CD, we talk with Mr. Dan Pin, Director of the Office of Youth, Young Adult and Family Ministry for the Diocese of Wilmington.

Dan tells us about Carlo Acutis, a young man who was born in 1991 and who died of leukemia at the age of 15. His canonization will be re-scheduled soon.

Dan tells us how Carlo’s dedication to the Eucharist lead him to create the first online directory of Eucharistic miracles.

