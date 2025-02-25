On the next Catholic Forum, learn about the dangers of assisted suicide with Jessica Rodgers

On the next Catholic Forum, learn about the dangers of assisted suicide...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update by Joe Owens, editor of The Dialog and a song from the album, More Than 50 Most Loved Hymns, we discuss assisted suicide with Jessica Rodgers, Coalitions Director for the Patients’ Rights Action Fund.

With assisted suicide bills once again introduced in both the Delaware and Maryland legislature, we put aside religious objections and take a secular look at assisted suicide and its effects on our community, our most vulnerable neighbors and medical professionals.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel, Click here.

Listen to Catholic Forum in its entirety on Saturday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640 or anytime on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music Podcasts.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communications of the Diocese of Wilmington.

• Audio Podcast debuts Feb. 26, 2026 – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/dangers-of-assisted-suicide-with-jessica-rodgers

• Video interview now available on YouTube – youtu.be/wVs_VKPsv8U?si=X9zJWSblmBzXEVGK

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640AM on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 1:30 pm