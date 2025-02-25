Father Michael Romano, a priest of Diocese of Camden, is appointed rector of Mt. St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland

By The Catholic Review

For the first time in a decade, Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg will be shepherded by a new leader.

Archbishop William E. Lori, chairman of the Mount St. Mary’s Seminary Board, announced Feb. 18 that he has appointed Father Michael M. Romano as the next rector of the seminary, effective in July 2025.

Father Romano will replace Monsignor Andrew R. Baker, who is returning to the Diocese of Allentown, Pa., for a pastoral assignment after 10 years at the seminary.

Father Romano, a priest of the Diocese of Camden, N.J., currently serves as the coordinator of admissions and formation advisor at the Pontifical North American College in Rome.

“The work of priestly formation, both as a vocation director for eight years and as a formator the past six years, has been a singular blessing. I love being a priest, this important pastoral ministry in the life of the church, and all of those I have had the privilege to accompany over the years,” Father Romano said. “I pray that I may be a true spiritual father to the seminarians, with the formation team, as we grow in friendship with the Lord together.”

Father Romano, 45, expressed gratitude to Archbishop Lori for the appointment, the search committee for its efforts, Monsignor Baker for his leadership to the seminary community and Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan for his willingness to release him for continued service outside the Diocese of Camden.

Monsignor Baker said the Mount will be well served by his successor.

“Father Romano is an excellent choice for rector,” Monsignor Baker said. “He has experience in priestly formation as a vocation director and a seminary formator. He has spent six years in his present role as coordinator of admissions at the Pontifical North American College visiting bishops, vocation directors and seminarians all around the United States. Father Romano has a keen interest in making sure that the seminary forms happy, holy, wise and zealous priests for the future of the Church.”

Mount St. Mary’s University President Dr. Gerard J. Joyce, who joined the Emmitsburg campus last summer, said he looks forward to collaborating with Father Romano in his new role as rector and vice president of the oldest and largest seminary in the United States.

“I am thrilled that Father Romano has accepted the appointment to serve as rector and appreciate his considerable experience as a vocation director and seminary formator,” Joyce said. “We offer our prayerful best wishes as Father Romano comes to the Mount.”

Father Romano holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Charles Seminary, Wynnewood, Pa. (2003), and a bachelor of sacred theology degree from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome (2006). He completed his licentiate in sacred theology in 2008 at the Pontifical John Paul II Institute at the Lateran University in Rome.

Father Romano was ordained for the Diocese of Camden in 2007. In addition to his current position in Rome, he has been a parochial vicar of two parishes (2007 and 2008-11); chaplain at Paul VI High School in Haddon Township, N.J. (2009-2013); director of vocations and director of seminarians for the Diocese of Camden (2011-19); and priest-secretary to the bishop (2014-19). He has held various positions on diocesan commissions and boards.

Bishop Barry Knestout of the Diocese of Richmond, Va., and a member of the seminary board, led the search committee.

Founded in 1808 by the French immigrant missionary priest Sulpician Father John Dubois, Mount St. Mary’s Seminary has a more than 215-year history and tradition in the formation of candidates for the Catholic priesthood. Graduate study at the seminary is open to a limited number of non-seminarians.

Mount St. Mary’s Seminary is the largest in the nation and its community of seminarians enrolls from U.S. dioceses and from parishes from around the globe.