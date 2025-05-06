Reflect with the Daughters of Charity about their ministry in Wilmington on the next Catholic Forum

Reflect with the Daughters of Charity about their ministry in Wilmington on...

Recently, it was announced that the Daughters of Charity are leaving ministry at the Cathedral of St. Peter. On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from TheDialog.org, we speak with Sister JoAnne Goecke, DC and Sister Mary Ellen Thomas, DC, two Daughters of Charity who live at the Cathedral of St. Peter Convent.

Sister JoAnne teaches religion and is the librarian at the Cathedral of St. Peter School. Sister Mary Ellen works at the Saint Patrick Center offering services to the elderly and poor on Wilmington’s East Side.

The Sisters tell us about the founding of the Daughters of Charity by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, how the Daughters came to Wilmington 195 years ago and about their work at the School and Center.

All are invited to a Mass in celebration of the Daughters of Charity on May 13, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter. The Mass will be live-streamed on the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube channel, where you can also see a video of this interview.

• Podcast drops Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 12 p.m. Link – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/daughters-of-charity-have-long-history-of-service-in-wilmington

• Video drops Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 12 p.m. youtu.be/STwKS5_i4Vk

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640AM on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.