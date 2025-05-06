Catholic boys high school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington enter busy May

The busiest season of the high school sports schedule is in the home stretch. State tournament play will begin soon, but before then there is the race to get the regular season slate completed.

The lacrosse schedule includes an intriguing matchup at Archmere, and Salesianum welcomes perennial national power Malvern Prep (Pa.) to Abessinio Stadium on Saturday. Ss. Peter and Paul begins conference tournament play on Friday. Also, in track, the New Castle County championships head to Saint Mark’s on Friday and Saturday.

Schedules can change quickly, so check before heading out.

Baseball

Tuesday, May 6

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-14) vs. Jemicy, 2:30 p.m. at Stevenson University

St. Elizabeth (5-9) vs. First State Military (5-8), 3:30 p.m. at Smyrna-Clayton Little League

Saint Mark’s (12-1) at Middletown (4-9), 4 p.m.

Archmere (7-7) vs. Newark Charter (8-5), 4 p.m. at Leroy Hill Park. A win against the Patriots would be a good boost for the Auks, who remain in contention for the state tournament, particularly with their strength of schedule.

Thursday, May 8

Ss. Peter and Paul at Holly Grove Christian, 4 p.m.

Delmar (5-6) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Archmere at Tower Hill (5-9), 4 p.m.

William Penn (7-4) at Salesianum (10-3), 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Salesianum vs. Sussex Tech (9-3), noon at Del Tech-Georgetown. The Sals play another tough opponent, one that will require an early departure from New Castle County. Both Salesianum and the Ravens will be among the teams still playing in a few weeks when the tournament opens.

St. Elizabeth at William Penn, noon

Lacrosse

Tuesday, May 6

Tatnall (7-2) at Archmere (9-2), 4 p.m. Archmere is battling for seeding in the state tournament, and a win over the Hornets would be a good one for their resume. With few exceptions, Tatnall has not had trouble scoring goals, but they will face a strong Auks defense.

Ss. Peter and Paul (10-7) at St. Vincent Pallotti, 4 p.m.

Academy of New Church (Pa.) at Salesianum (10-1), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 8

Archmere at Penncrest (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Friday, May 9

MIAA quarterfinal at Ss. Peter and Paul, time TBA

Saturday, May 10

Saint Mark’s (8-2) at Red Lion (5-5), 1 p.m.

Malvern Prep (Pa.) at Salesianum, 1 p.m. The Sals host perennial foe Malvern as the season nears its end. The Friars, annually among the best teams in the country, have had the Sals’ number, but last year Salesianum fell by just one.

Volleyball

Tuesday, May 6

Christiana (8-4) at Saint Mark’s (1-12), 4 p.m.

Tatnall (4-8) at Archmere (11-2), 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7

Conrad (5-7) at Salesianum (16-2), 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 8

Wilmington Charter (10-2) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Archmere at Newark Charter (4-8), 6:15 p.m.

Tennis

Tuesday, May 6

Salesianum (5-5) at Tatnall (0-10), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7

Tower Hill (9-0) at Archmere (10-2), 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 8

Salesianum at Wilmington Charter (7-1), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Tower Hill at Salesianum, 10 a.m.

Track

Friday, May 9- Saturday, May 10

Archmere and Saint Mark’s at New Castle County championship at Saint Mark’s High School