Staying Focused at Mass with Lauren Enriquez on the latest Catholic Forum

Everyone has experienced distractions during Mass. Imagine how big of a challenge that would be if you have ADHD.

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk with Lauren Enriquez, a communications strategist/consultant and owner of Corbella Communications. Her recent article, “3 Tips for Participating in Mass With ADHD” has gotten a lot of attention.

Lauren also comments on the state of the prolife movement and offers suggestions for residents of states that have assisted suicide laws.

Read Lauren’s article here: aleteia.org/2025/08/16/3-tips-for-participating-in-mass-with-adhd/

