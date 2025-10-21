Home Catholic Forum Staying Focused at Mass with Lauren Enriquez on the latest Catholic Forum

Staying Focused at Mass with Lauren Enriquez on the latest Catholic Forum

By
For The Dialog
-
8
 
 

Everyone has experienced distractions during Mass. Imagine how big of a challenge that would be if you have ADHD.

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk with Lauren Enriquez, a communications strategist/consultant and owner of Corbella Communications. Her recent article, “3 Tips for Participating in Mass With ADHD” has gotten a lot of attention.

Lauren also comments on the state of the prolife movement and offers suggestions for residents of states that have assisted suicide laws.

Read Lauren’s article here: aleteia.org/2025/08/16/3-tips-for-participating-in-mass-with-adhd/

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communications of the Diocese of Wilmington. 

• Podcast debuts on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at noon. catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/staying-focused-at-mass-with-lauren-enriquez

• Video debuts on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at noon. youtu.be/0MMUfbllNuc?si=3_L47gZ5iqXQ__di

• Radio program airs at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640AM on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

