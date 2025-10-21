U.S. Army says religious support contracts to be ‘reexamined’ after Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio objects

U.S. Army says religious support contracts to be ‘reexamined’ after Archbishop Timothy...

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army said religious support contracts for Army chapels would be “reexamined” after Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, head of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, raised an alarm about their cancellation.

“The Army remains deeply committed to providing for the religious needs of all personnel, regardless of their faith background,” a U.S. Army spokesperson said in a statement provided to OSV News Oct. 21.

“We recognize the importance of religious support in maintaining morale, fostering resilience, and promoting the overall well-being of our force,” the statement said. “To mitigate any potential impact during this period, contract support for Directors of Religious Education (DREs) and Religious Affairs Specialists (RAS) will be reexamined. These roles are vital in supporting the spiritual well-being of our community.”

“The Army is committed to ensuring the continued provision of comprehensive religious support for all our service members and their families,” it added.

On Oct. 17, Archbishop Broglio said the cancellation of all religious support contracts for Army chapels, “including those for religious educators, administrators, and musicians,” placed on Catholics “an insurmountable restriction on the free exercise of religion.”

The U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment from OSV News on the Army’s new statement pledging to reexamine the contracts.

In his previous statement, Archbishop Broglio cited a RAND report that found “there are approximately six Protestant chaplains for every 1,000 Protestant soldiers, and approximately one Catholic chaplain for every 1,000 Catholic soldiers.”

He argued the cancellation of religious support contracts would “disproportionately” harm Catholics as a result.

“First, because Catholic chaplains are already so low density and in such high demand, and second because the Catholic faith requires continuing religious education and sacramental preparation that can only be accomplished through competent support,” he said.