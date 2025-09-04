The Dialog: Celebrating 60 years of local Catholic journalistic excellence — on the next Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk to Joe Owens, editor and general manager, and Mike Lang, long-time reporter for The Dialog and TheDialog.org, the official news source for the Catholic community of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

First published in 1965 as a result of the Second Vatical Council’s call to modernize the Church, The Dialog is celebrating 60 years of journalistic excellence in service to the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington with a special anniversary edition to be published on September 19, 2025.

A video of the interview with Mike and Joe is available on the Diocese of Wimington’s YouTube channel.

• Podcast debuts Sept. 3 at 12 p.m. catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/the-dialog-celebrating-60-years-of-local-catholic-journalistic-excellence

• Video debuts Sept. 3 at 12 p.m. youtu.be/3iy-qe_oB6c

• Radio program airs Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m.