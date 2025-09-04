Church of the Holy Child to host service for National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children

A memorial service for aborted children will be held at the Church of the Holy Child on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. On that date, pro-life Americans throughout the country will gather at the gravesites of aborted babies and other memorial sites dedicated in their honor for the 13th annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children.

Solemn vigils will be held to commemorate the more than 65 million children who have lost their lives to legal abortion since 1973, and to remind our society of the humanity of the unborn child.

Holy Child is located at 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington, DE 19810.