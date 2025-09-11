The Ministry of Caring’s Brother Ronald Giannone on the next Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk to the founder and executive director of the Ministry of Caring, Brother Ronald Giannone, OMF Cap.

In 1976, Brother Ronald came to Delaware with the desire to serve the poor. Today, the Ministry of Caring has 19 different ministries and a $10 million annual budget.

How did the Ministry of Caring get started? What motivates its founder and executive director, what does the future hold?

We find out on this edition of Catholic Forum.

You can see a video of Bob’s interview with Brother Ronald on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel.

