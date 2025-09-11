Delaware Military Academy runs past Padua Academy in flag football opener

WILMINGTON — Delaware Military Academy scored on its second play from scrimmage and never looked back in a 32-12 win over Padua in the flag football season opener on Sept. 10 at DMA.

The Seahawks unveiled two of their primary weapons on that scoring play. Qaurterback Tavi Prado, who joined flag this season, hit receiver Aira Moaney over the middle for a short gain, and Moaney did the rest, streaking down the left sideline while keeping her flags out of the reach of the Pandas’ defense. The play covered 63 yards of the total length of 80.

DMA’s defense got the ball back after a punt, and Moaney played a big role in another short scoring drive. From midfield, she ran for 16 yards and a first down. On the next play, Moaney carried again, this time to the Pandas’ 1. After an incompletion, Prado threw to Natalia Pulliam for a touchdown.

Padua moved the ball on the ensuing drive, with Siena Evans rushing for 46 yards on first down. Quarterback Riley Bransfield completed two passes and a few plays later caught one from Olivia Nunez. The Seahaws, however, held the Pandas on fourth down.

Moeney struck again, catching a pass and zipping down the field for a 76-yard score. DMA added another touchdown before the half, and they added this extra point for a 25-0 lead at the break.

Padua moved the ball well after halftime, and Bransfield got them on the board with a short run up the middle. The teams traded touchdowns later in the second half.

The Seahawks (1-0) will battle Ursuline on Sept. 17 at Saint Mark’s at 7:30 p.m. Padua is also at Saint Mark’s on the 17th, meeting the host Spartans at 6:15 p.m.