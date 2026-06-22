The Dialog earns four national awards at 2026 Catholic Media Conference in Atlantic City, N.J.

The Dialog earns four national awards at 2026 Catholic Media Conference in...

Staff members from The Dialog were recognized June 19 at the Catholic Media Conference in Atlantic City, N.J. during an awards celebration sponsored by the Catholic Media Association. Among the winners was the special 60th anniversary edition of the newspaper published in September, 2025.

The Dialog earned honors in four categories:

• Best single supplement with advertising emphasis: Honorable mention, “60 years” Dialog staff (See the edition here: https://thedialog.nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/dialog091925/index-h5.html?page=1)

• Best editorial on a local issue: Second place. “Washing their hands of life” by Dialog editor Joseph P. Owens (Read the online version of the column here: https://thedialog.org/featured/government-controls-enough-of-your-life-physician-assisted-suicide-allows-it-to-help-determine-your-death-joseph-p-owens/)

• Best advertising campaign: Second place, Dialog staff, for a series of ads featuring DeSales University and photos from diocesan high school musicals

• Best single ad: Second place, Virginia Durkin O’Shea, for the ad “Preplanning: An act of love for your family” promoting the Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Wilmington.