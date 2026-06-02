St. Jude the Apostle parish in Lewes hosts adult formation ‘contemporary topics of faith’ that keep your attention

LEWES — The topics are almost ripped from the headlines.

St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Lewes offers an adult formation discussion series every summer, often touching on some of the most timely and interesting topics facing Catholics. “Contemporary Topics of Our Faith” might include “artificial intelligence,” the “just war doctrine,” “is church necessary” or “can you be born gay?”

For five years, the series of four sessions has been developed by the religious education team at St. Jude’s. It starts with a video by an expert on the subject, like Bishop Robert Barron, and then moves on to discussion. Sometimes, a second video is offered.

Opposing viewpoints and discussion are welcome and even encouraged, as long as it is done with respect. There is no charge and the discussions are open to the public, Catholic or not.

Although discussion is encouraged, it isn’t intended to be a debate, and the moderators occasionally need to rein it in. Deacon Al Barros usually leads the discussion, and he stresses that the sessions are meant to share Catholic teaching on a subject.

This year’s sessions start with “Is it enough to be a practicing Catholic?” at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17. “Catholics and social media” will follow at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, on July 9. “Just war theory” will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday July 29. The summer series concludes with “Christianity in the age of artificial intelligence” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 13.

The last is certain to include discussion of Pope Leo’s recent encyclical entitled “Magnifica Humanitas: On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Time of Artificial Intelligence.”

Sessions are held in the Parish Life Center (PLC) and can draw 50 or more people. Although the sessions are free, people are asked to register online in advance at www.stjudelewes.org or by calling 302-644-7413.

The sessions are “home-cooked,” according to Director of Religious Education Michael McShane. That means McShane and Barros develop and research the topics. The results are impressive with presentations this year from: Bishop Barron, Father Mike Schmitz. Brian Holdsworth, Adriel Sanchez (Core Christianity), Father Casey Cole, Catholic Central, Father Mark-Mary, Father Leo Patlinghug and Samford’s Center for Worship.

“What are people talking about?” asked Barros. “It’s taught through the prism of the church, not the prism of the world.”

“It is meant to catch people’s eye,” said McShane.

“What does it mean to be a practicing Catholic? What does it mean to be a good Catholic?” asked Barros. “This is what the church teaches. It doesn’t mean we exclude or treat anyone any differently. Everybody has an opinion and they, as Michael (McShane) said, see it through the lens of politics.”

“Is Christianity an afterthought or a forethought?” Barros asked. “We want to make people think.”

“We’re good people but is that enough?” asked McShane. “We create our own echo chambers.”