‘Footprints Mass’ aimed to help families dealing with loss of unborn child set for Oct. 15 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine

‘Footprints Mass’ aimed to help families dealing with loss of unborn child...

The annual Diocese of Wilmington “Footprints Mass” sponsored by the Office for Marriage and Family Life and the Office for Respect Life will be Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church.

The Footprints ministry launched two years ago is designed to assist families by providing resources after the loss of their unborn child, whether it was very recently or many years ago.

Throughout the United States, Oct. 15 has been designated as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, according to Mass organizers. The Mass in Wilmington will be celebrated by Msgr. John Hopkins, pastor at St. Joseph’s.

The ministry aims to aid mothers, fathers, couples and families with support, education, and compassion by providing books, guidance and other resources.