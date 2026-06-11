Saint Mark’s High School welcomes 181 new alumni at June 6 commencement

PIKE CREEK — Saint Mark’s High School welcomed 181 alumni in commencement ceremonies held March 6. Bishop Koenig presided.

The Bishop Michael Hyle Award for Outstanding Service, for devotion to the Saint Mark’s community and being of service to school and others, went to Lauren Tyree. Matthew Porter received the Ronald R. Russo Jr. Award for academic excellence. Porter also was recognized for departmental honors in mathematics, statistics, science and American history.

Tessa Palm merited the Mark Weaver Award for reaching academic potential, having and positive impact on the class and school community, participating in co-curricular activities, and demonstrating a sense of character, excellence, humility and integrity. She also earned departmental honors in theology.

The recipient of the Rachel M. Ali Award for serving the least among us was Paula Abreu.

Other departmental honors went to Daniel Finan, art; Brayden McGonigle, drama and critical analysis of literature; Ryan Hibbits, music; Laura Garrett, English; Brianna Tokarski, creative and critical writing; Gabrielle Saggione, Spanish; Victoria Van Zanten, French, biology, anatomy, advanced social studies; James Casey, chemistry; Abner Murillo, physics; Christina Bowers, behavioral science; and Robert “Kip” Fillingame, law and economics.

The graduates earned more than $15 million in scholarships and grants, and they volunteered more than 23,600 hours of community service. Two students earned military appointments, Palm to the U.S. Naval Academy and Cassidy Dolan to the ROTC program at Villanova University.

The following students received the St. Francis de Sales Medal from the Diocese of Wilmington: Abreu, Lauren Daly, Jake DiGennaro, James Echeverria, Aleksandra Kushkieva, India Mack-Alfred, Luke Podolak, Tyree and Lillian Weisenfels.